Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.