Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in North Platte, NE

North Platte folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

