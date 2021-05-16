Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in North Platte, NE

North Platte folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.