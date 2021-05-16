 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in North Platte, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

North Platte folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News