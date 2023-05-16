Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the North Platte area. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2023 in North Platte, NE
