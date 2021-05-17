Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2021 in North Platte, NE
