Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in North Platte. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. There is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.