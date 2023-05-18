Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the North Platte area. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front will be moving across Nebraska Wednesday and Thursday. Rain looks likely in the western part of the state today and a few storms …
The wet pattern continues today and once again severe storms are expected in spots, particularly in central Nebraska. The greatest chance for …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the North Platte area. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
North Platte folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. …
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. The…