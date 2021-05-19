Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in North Platte. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2021 in North Platte, NE
