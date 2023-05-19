Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front will be moving across Nebraska Wednesday and Thursday. Rain looks likely in the western part of the state today and a few storms …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the North Platte area. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
North Platte folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the North Platte area. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …