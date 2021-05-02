Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in North Platte. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.