Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2022 in North Platte, NE
