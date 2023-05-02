Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the North Platte area. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? In our latest edition of "Weather Explained," a step-by-step guide to help keep you and …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…