Temperatures will be warm Thursday in North Platte. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2021 in North Platte, NE
