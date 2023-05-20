North Platte will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.