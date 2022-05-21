Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.