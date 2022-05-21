Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain and lightning are looking likely this evening for many across Nebraska with a chance for damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes. The latest on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of southeastern Nebraska until midnight. Hail and damaging wind are expected in spots. Full details and the latest timing in our updated forecast.
Most will stay dry Monday, but as a cold front moves into Nebraska, rain is looking more likely for Tuesday. Some storms could be severe. A look at the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
Watch now: One cold front this evening and another Friday will bring rain and much cooler temperatures to Nebraska
Hot and windy for many in Nebraska today, but showers and storms will return this evening and Friday with not one, but two cold fronts. See when and where rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Isolated showers and storms today, but a better chance of rain and possibly record breaking heat Thursday
Wednesday will be much quieter across Nebraska than Tuesday, but the lull may not last long. Another cold front is on the way. Very warm ahead of it and storms behind it. Here's your updated forecast.
Already cooler today than yesterday, but the coldest air is yet to come. Rain chances sticking around as well. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get in our complete weekend forecast.
A large wall of dust swept over parts of Nebraska Thursday, creating near-zero visibility on state highways.
Several areas of the state saw wind gusts of over 80 mph, leading to downed trees and power poles, overturned trucks and center pivots, and damage to structures, including the rodeo grounds in Burwell.
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…