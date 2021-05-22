North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2021 in North Platte, NE
