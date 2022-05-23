Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 86% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.