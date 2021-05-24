Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2021 in North Platte, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.