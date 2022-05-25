Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.