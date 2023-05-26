North Platte will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2023 in North Platte, NE
