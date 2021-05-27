Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in North Platte: Windy and partly cloudy early. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds later at night. Low around 65F. Winds …
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Windy with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds S…
For the drive home in North Platte: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 51F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tues…
Today's temperature in North Platte will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We will…
North Platte's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the fo…
For the drive home in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a hot day t…
North Platte's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mi…
This evening in North Platte: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in th…