North Platte will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.