Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2021 in North Platte, NE

North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

