Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.