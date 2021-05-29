Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Windy with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds S…
Today's temperature in North Platte will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in North Platte. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. The…
For the drive home in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a hot day t…
Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 39-degree low is f…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
For the drive home in North Platte: Windy and partly cloudy early. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds later at night. Low around 65F. Winds …
North Platte's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the fo…
This evening in North Platte: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in th…