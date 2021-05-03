Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in North Platte, NE

North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.