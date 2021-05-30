 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2021 in North Platte, NE

North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 78% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

