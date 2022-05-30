Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in North Platte, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 1:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Increasing rain and severe storm chances through Monday in Nebraska. See when and where the threat for severe weather is the greatest in our complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
Mainly dry early this morning, but looking like a wet afternoon and evening across the eastern half of the state. Unseasonably cold as well. Any improvement for Wednesday? Here's our latest forecast.
Watch now: Rain chance lingers in far eastern Nebraska Thursday, big temperature difference across the state
With dry conditions for many, but showers and clouds persisting for the Lincoln and Omaha area, temps will vary significantly across Nebraska today. This will continue for Friday. Here's the latest.
Watch now: Dry in the western half of the state, but rain and chilly conditions continue for eastern Nebraska Wednesday
Rain and clouds will slowly exit Nebraska from west to east, but for some it won't happen until Thursday. See when the rain chance ends for our area and what kind of temperatures are expected.
A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are in effect for much of the state Saturday night. Sensitive outdoor plants should be covered or brought indoors. Here's how cold temperatures will get.
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the mak…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 1…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.
For the drive home in North Platte: Mainly cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is…