Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in North Platte, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 1:30 AM CDT.