The North Platte area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in North Platte. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'…
More rain expected in Nebraska today and a chance of severe storms in the central and western part of the state. See what hazards are possible…
North Platte will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. The …
North Platte will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees t…
The North Platte area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…