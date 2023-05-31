The North Platte area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.