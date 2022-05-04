 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2022 in North Platte, NE

North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 74% chance of rain. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

