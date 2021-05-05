 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in North Platte, NE

It will be a warm day in North Platte. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

