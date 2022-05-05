Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2022 in North Platte, NE
