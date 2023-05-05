Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. There is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.