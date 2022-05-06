North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2022 in North Platte, NE
