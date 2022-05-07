Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in North Platte, NE

The North Platte area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
