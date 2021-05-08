Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in North Platte, NE
