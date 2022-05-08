Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in North Platte, NE

The North Platte area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.