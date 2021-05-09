Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
