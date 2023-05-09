It will be a warm day in North Platte. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2023 in North Platte, NE
