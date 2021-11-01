Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2021 in North Platte, NE
