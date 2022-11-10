Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Thursday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. Expect clear skies today. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 5:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2022 in North Platte, NE
