Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in North Platte, NE
