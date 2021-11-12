 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in North Platte, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Friday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in North Platte, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

