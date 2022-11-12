Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop i…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast.…
For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Wednesday, the forecast is sh…
This evening in North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte folks should see highs in…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 11F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, North Platte people should be prepared…
North Platte's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. S winds shifti…
Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Thursday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.