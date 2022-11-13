Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte today. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.