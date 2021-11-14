Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2021 in North Platte, NE
