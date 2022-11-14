Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in North Platte, NE
