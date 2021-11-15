Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2021 in North Platte, NE

North Platte folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.