Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2021 in North Platte, NE

It will be a warm day in North Platte. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from TUE 11:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

