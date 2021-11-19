Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.