The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Saturday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Expect clear skies today. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2022 in North Platte, NE
